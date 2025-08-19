Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Bodoland University Assam in 2025.

Bodoland University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Guest Faculty in Bodo, Education and also Political Science in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 9

Department wise vacancies :

Bodo : 3

Education : 3

Political Science : 3

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read : 10 beautiful quotes of Rashmika Mandanna that can instantly boost up your mood

Qualification & Experience :

(a) A Master degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or also an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

(b) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must also have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or similar test accredited by the UGC like SLET/SET or who have been awarded a Ph.D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standard and Procedure for award M.Phil/Ph.D./Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time may be exempted from NET/SLET/SET.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 22nd August 2025 in the Bodoland University, Udalguri Campus, Udalguri (BTR) Assam. Reporting time is 10:30 AM

How to apply :

The applicants should reach along with all academic testimonials altogether in the Administrative Building, Bodoland University at 10.30 A.M. for registration cum interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here