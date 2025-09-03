Assam Career 2025 BEL Jorhat Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in BEL Jorhat Assam in 2025.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Engineer-I across Jorhat and Tezpur in Assam in 2025.

Name of post : Project Engineer-I

No. of posts : 16

Discipline wise vacancies :

Electronics : 9

Computer Science : 4

Electrical : 3

Qualification :

B.E./ B.Tech./B.Sc (4 Years) Engineering degree from an AICTE/UGC approved college/Institute or recognized University in relevant discipline with PASS Class

Experience :

2 years relevant post qualification industrial experience. Only relevant post qualification experience is considerable. Candidates should also have experience in any of the following areas: Experience in IP Networking, Helpdesk Management is desirable. Experience in IT Infrastructure Projects / IP Networking / Data Centre Projects /CCTV Projects/Sensors based IOT Projects / any IP enabled Electronic / Software product Installation, Configuration, Maintenance or Product Support services are preferrable.

Upper age limit : 32 years as on 01.09.2025

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the Google Form https://forms.gle/K4VckV6JyTgtwpF76 by 10th September 2025 06:00 PM.

Selection will be through WALK-IN SELECTION OF PRE-RESIGTERED CANDIDATES on 17th September 2025 from 8 AM onwards in Guwahati. The information on venue will be out on BEL

website on or before 11.09.2025

They should submit the following Documents at the time of walk in Selection :

i) Duly filled in application form

ii) 2 recent passport size photographs

iii) Self attested copy of SSLC/Matriculation certificate (as proof of date of birth).

iv) Self attested copy of PUC/12th Class/Diploma Marks Card

v) Self- attested copies of Degree Certificate . All semester Marks Sheets/Final consolidated marks sheet. In case of CGPA or credits system of assessments, the candidates are required to attach the formula for conversion of CGPA/Credits to percentage in accordance with the respective University norms.

vi) Self- attested copies of Provisional/ Final Degree Certificate

vii) Caste/Community/Disability/Economic Weaker Section Status Certificate in case of candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/EWS respectively. Candidates claiming reservation under any of the above categories are required to submit the certificate in the prescribed format. The formats of

various certificates are provided as link to the advertisement. Candidates belonging to OBC category should produce the Certificate issued on or after 01.09.2024 and for EWS Certificate issued for the year 2024-25

viii) Post qualification work experience certificate/s from previous / current employer clearly indicating service dates is compulsory. Where current employment proof is not produced the following documents shall be compulsorily attached:

a. Offer of current appointment

b. Employee ID Proof

c. Latest Pay Slip

ix) Candidates if working in PSUs/Govt. Organizations should compulsorily submit ‘No Objection Certificate’ at the time of application or interview.

x) Application fee payment receipt(if applicable)

xi) Government issued Identity proof

xii) Write up of the roles and responsibilities/ experience.

xiii) Any other certificates

xiv) If candidates are employed in BEL, they shall submit prior intimation to their respective SBU/ Unit HR and copy of the same to be produced on the day of walk in interview

Application Fees :

Rs. 472/- (Rs. 400 + 18% GST). Candidates belonging to PwBD, SC and also ST categories gets exemption from payment of application fee.

Applicants should remit the application fee through SBI Collect (through online or through SBI Branch). Candidates may pay the Application fees online by visiting the following link: https://www.onlinesbi.com/sbicollect/icollecthome.htm?corpID=14842

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here