Assam Career 2025 BBCI Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in BBCI Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Research Scientist-I (Medical) in 2025 to be recruited on a contractual basis for the project “Identification of Risk Factors for Risk Stratification of Screening Strategies to Prevent Gastric Cancer.”

Name of post : Project Research Scientist-1 (Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MBBS or BDS from a recognized medical institution

Job Roles : Intensive travel to Ziro and Itanagar, maintain coordination between Ziro, BBCI, and ACTREC, and periodic relocation to Arunachal Pradesh

Salary : Rs. 70,000 per month (consolidated)

Age : 35 years as on 31.07.2025. Relaxable for experienced and deserving candidates.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 10th September, 2025 at 11 AM. The venue is in Conference Room, OPD Building, 2nd Floor, Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-781016, Assam. Reporting time is 10:30 AM

How to apply :

Applicants should bring all the original testimonials relating to age, educational qualification, other qualifications, experience, NOC (where applicable) etc. for necessary verification at the time

of the interview.

Candidates who are serving under the Central / State Government / Public Authority must produce a permission letter from their present employer for appearing in the interview.

The candidates shall also carry a set of photocopies of the documents/certificates (self-attested)

on the date of the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here