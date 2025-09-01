Assam Career 2025 B Borooah Cancer Institute Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in B Borooah Cancer Institute Assam in 2025.

B Borooah Cancer Institute Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Assistant for the project titled “Out of Pocket Expenditure (OOPE) for Esophageal cancer treatment: a multicenter study in North East India”

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month (consolidated)

Qualification : Graduate with certificate course in Clinical Research with Certificate / Diploma Course in Computer.

Age Limit : 30 years

How to apply :

Interested eligible candidates may submit their application in prescribed application format in PDF

format along with CV through e-mail to hrd.recruitment@bbci.in.

The application should accompany self-attested Xerox copies of relevant documents in proof of educational qualification, experience, identity proof in the form of Aadhar card, Class 10th certificate for age proof and other relevant documents.

The Application form and the documents should be in a zip folder.

The subject of the e-mail should contain “Application for the post of PROJECT ASSISTANT for

OOPE”

The last date for receipt of application is 13/09/2025 up to 5:00 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here