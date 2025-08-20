Assam Career 2025 Assam University Silchar Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Assam University Silchar in 2025.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of two (02) guest faculties (01-SC & O1-ST) on purely temporary basis in the Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering in 2025.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering

No. of posts : 2

Remuneration: Rs. 1,500/- per lecture with a ceiling of Rs. 50,000/- per month.

Eligibility Criteria:

BE/ BTech / B.S. and M. E./M. Tech. / M. S. or integrated M. Tech. in relevant branch with first class or equivalent in any one of the degrees

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 01-09-2025 at 11:30 am. Venue is at the Office of the Head, Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering, Assam University, Silchar, Assam, PIN-788011

How to apply :

Eligible Candidates may attend the walk-in-interview with dully filled in prescribed application form and self attested copies of all the supporting documents.

No TA / DA is applicable to any candidates for attending the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here