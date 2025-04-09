Assam Career 2025 Assam Skill University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Assam Skill University in 2025.

Assam Skill University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Professors and also Senior Instructors in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 4

Subject wise vacancies :

Physics : 1

Chemistry : 1

Mathematics : 1

Communication and Soft Skill : 1

Qualification & Experience :

A. (i) A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

(ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National

Eligibility Test (NET) in the relevant subject conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph. D. Degree (in relevant discipline) in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be exempted from NET/SLET/SET

OR

B. The Ph.D degree (in relevant discipline) has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic

Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

Name of post : Senior Instructor (Contractual)

No. of posts : 4

Discipline wise vacancies :

Physics : 1

Chemistry : 1

Mathematics : 1

Communication and Soft Skill : 1

Qualification & Experience :

A Master’s degree with at least 55% marks or its equivalent in the relevant subject from Government recognized institution/University and 3 years of experience in relevant areas also.

OR

A Bachelor’s degree with at least 55% marks or its equivalent in relevant subject from Government recognized institution/University with 5 years of experience in relevant areas also.

How to apply :

Candidates must send completed application in prescribed form along with necessary enclosures altogether to the office of The Registrar, Assam Skill University, 3rd Floor, DECT Building, Employment Office Complex, Rehabari, Guwahati-781008 (Assam) latest by 09.05.2025. Further applicant also has to submit a soft copy of the application format along with all relevant documents in a single PDF file to ‘careers@asu.ac.in’ latest by 07.05.2025. Without receiving of hard copy of the application, applicant is inconsiderable.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here