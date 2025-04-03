Applications are invited for recruitment of 620 vacant positions or career in MHRB Assam in 2025.

Medical and Health Recruitment Board (MHRB) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Registrar / Demonstrator / Resident Physician etc. in Government Medical College Hospitals in 2025.

Name of post : Registrar / Demonstrator / Resident Physician etc. in Government Medical

College Hospitals under Medical Education & Research Department

No. of posts : 620

Qualification & Experience :

a. Broad Speciality –

1. A Post Graduate qualification MD/ MS/ DNB/ MDS in the concerned subject from an institute under any Indian University recognised by National Medical Commission (previously MCI) / National Board of Education (NBE)/ Dental Council of India for the following Departments – Anaesthesiology, Dermatology, ENT, Emergency Medicine, FSM, Medicine, Microbiology, Orthopaedics, Ophthalmology, O&G, Pharmacology, Pathology, Psychiatry, Paediatrics, PM & R, Radiology, Radiation Oncology, Surgery, SPM (Community Medicine), TB & Chest (Pulmonary Medicine), Nuclear Medicine.

2. A Post Graduate qualification MS (Anatomy) / MSc (Medical Anatomy) with PhD in

Medical Anatomy for Anatomy Department

3. A Post Graduate qualification MD (Biochemistry) / MSc (Medical Biochemistry) with PhD in Medical Biochemistry for Biochemistry Department.

4. A Post Graduate qualification MD (Physiology) / MSc (Medical Physiology) with PhD in Medical Physiology for Physiology Department

b. Super Specialty :

1. A Post Graduate qualification MD/DNB in General Medicine for Medical Super Specialty (Cardiology, Neurology, Endocrinology, Nephrology, Neuro Surgery, Medical Oncology)

2. A Post Graduate qualification MS/DNB in General Surgery for Surgical Super Specialty

(Plastic Surgery, CTVS, Neuro-Surgery, Urology, Paediatric Surgery)

3. Candidates having DM/ M.Ch./ DNB in the concerned super specialty subject will be given

preference/ weightage

Scale of Pay: Rs.57,700/- – Rs.1,82,400/- PM (Academic level 10) plus other allowances as

admissible under Rules.

Age:

A candidate should not be less than 21 Years and more than 45 Years as on 01/01/2023, irrespective of category of applicants (As per Govt. OM No.ABP.55/2023/25 dated 04/07/2023).

The upper age limit is relaxable by (if applicable)-

(i) For Persons with Disabilities (PWD) by 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and General

Category of candidates as per Govt. Notification No.ABP.144/95/121 dated 28/10/2015.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website t https://nhm.assam.gov.in -> Recruitment -> Medical and Health Recruitment Board, Assam.

The last date for receipt of online application will be 25/04/2025

Application Fees :

Application must be accompanied with required application fee of Rs. 250/- (Rupees two hundred fifty) only for General category candidates and Rs. 150/- (Rupees one hundred fifty) only for OBC/ MOBC/SC/ST (P)/ST (H) candidate. No application fee is necessary for candidates having PWD certificate. Application fee may be deposited, through Treasury Challan in the Head of Account “0210-Medical and Public Health-01-Urban Health Services-800-Other Receipt”.

OR

Applicants may deposit fees online using Government Receipt Accounting System-GRAS (Website:

https://assamegras.gov.in). Candidates may pay the requisites fees (as admissible for the category mentioned above). Printed copy of Treasury Challan generated through GRAS should be submitted at the time of interview. In Remarks column, candidate may write the post applied for.

The fees are not refundable and no other mode of deposit of fee shall be accepted

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here