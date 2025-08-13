Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Technical Support III in the project entitled “Biomimetic heart valve replacement exhibiting functional hemodynamic properties for

potential clinical applications” at the School of Health Sciences and Technology. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, came into being in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Project Technical Support III

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MTech in Biotechnology or Biological Sciences or Biomedical Engineering with expertise in tissue engineering, cell culture, developing in vitro models etc.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Salary : Rs. 33600/- per month

Also Read : 10 reasons to visit Ladakh during monsoon season

Selection Procedure :

Candidates have to appear in a Walk-in Interview which is on 19th August 2025 (Tuesday) altogether at 12:00 pm. The venue is in Conference room, Centre for Nanotechnology, IIT Guwahati, Assam

How to apply :

Applicants have to send advance copy of CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., email etc. along with scan copies of relevant documents

on or before 18th August 2025 (05:00 pm) to the Principal Investigator by email to biman.mandal@iitg.ac.in

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here