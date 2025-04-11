Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Engineer in 2025. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, came into being altogether in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati happen in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and also five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines, offering B.Tech., B.Des., M.A., M.Des., M.Tech., M.Sc., MBA and Ph.D. programmes. Within a short period of time, IIT Guwahati has also built up world class infrastructure for carrying out advanced research and got the facilities of state-of-the-art scientific and engineering instruments. Besides its laurels in teaching and research, IIT Guwahati has been able to fulfil the aspirations of people of the North East region to a great extent since its inception in 1994. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati’s campus is on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra around 20 kms from the heart of the city. With the majestic Brahmaputra on one side, and with hills and vast open spaces on others, the campus provides an ideal setting for learning

Name of post : Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Any one of the following three: (i) PhD degree in a relevant engineering discipline/Design, (ii) Master’s degree in a relevant engineering discipline/Design + 3 years’ experience, (iii) Bachelor’s degree in a relevant engineering discipline/Design + 6 yrs. Relevant engineering disciplines are electronics, instrumentation, electrical, power electronics, computer science, mechanical, or related. The candidate should know programming (mat lab or python or similar) and have hands-on

experience with microprocessors and embedded systems.

How to apply :

Interested candidates have to send an application (a signed cover letter with a CV, pass certificates and also marksheets of all educational qualifications starting from high school leaving certificate (HSL/class X), work experience if any, address, contact phone no., and email) as a single pdf document by 20th April 2025 to the email address pbarooah@iitg.ac.in

They have to appear for online interview using Microsoft Team/Google Meet on 21st April 2025 at 10 AM. The exact schedule and the online meeting link will be provided through email 24 hours before the scheduled interview time. Selection will be based on the performance of the candidate in the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here