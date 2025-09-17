Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Project Engineer in 2025 in the project entitled ” Micro vibration control of spacecraft reaction wheel using active magnetic bearings ” at the Dept. of Mechanical Engineering. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, came into being in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines

Name of post : Assistant Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering, preferably knowledge of controls and its simulation in MATLAB

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for an online interview via MS Teams or Google Meet on 26th September 2025 from 3 PM.

How to apply :

Eligible Candidates have to email their detailed resume including all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E-mail, etc. along with scanned copies of all relevant documents (Matriculation onwards) in a single pdf file on or before 24th September, 2025 (Wednesday) at rtiwari@iitg.ac.in

Shortlisted candidates will get information via E-mail about the mode of online interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here