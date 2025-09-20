Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Assam University in 2025.

Assam University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Mobiliser on a contractual basis under the PM Vishwakarma (PMVK) Scheme in 2025. This scheme aims at empowering traditional artisans and craftspeople and implementation is happening altogether at the Skill Hub at Assam University. The Mobiliser will be responsible for the mobilisation of trainees and for completing all necessary processes through the Skill India Portal for the trades of Brick Mason and Basket Making. A total of 76 trainees of each trade (a total of 152) are also required to be mobilised within a period of 30 days (September-October 2025).

Name of post : Mobiliser

No. of posts : 1

Honorarium : An honorarium of Rs. 700/- per trainee will get for both trades, covering five days of training, based on the successful completion of training under PMVK.

Eligibility Criteria :

Applicants must be a 10+2 (any stream) qualified from a recognised /Government Education

board/ Council/University.

Applicants having prior experience also with Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Scheme (PMVKY) as a trainer/mobiliser/assessor is desirable.

Working knowledge in the Skill Hub Portal, including tasks such as candidate mobilisation, batch creation, batch submission, ticket raising, operation in the AEBAS portal, and also certification of the trainees is preferable.

Minimum one year of experience in Management Information System (MIS) is preferable.

Age: Not above 35 years as on 19-09-2025,

Selection Procedure : Candidates may appear for a Walk-in Interview altogether on 26th September 2025 at 11.30 am in the Department of Business Administration of Assam University, Silchar.

How to apply :

Interested Applicants should appear for the interview with a duly filled-in standard form of application, original certificates, one set of self-attested copies of educational testimonials and experience certificates, a recent passport-size photograph, and also valid ID (Aadhaar/Voter ID/Driving license) proof

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here