Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Samagra Shiksha Assam in 2025.

Samagra Shiksha Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of State Consultant-External Funding & CSR Mobilization in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : State Consultant-External Funding & CSR Mobilization

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 30,000/- to 1,10,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 13,300/-

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Qualification : Masters in Business Administration (MBA) with atleast 60% marks preferably in the areas of Finance, Marketing or Strategic Management

Experience : Minimum 3-5 years of relevant work experience

Desirable :

1. Certification in Fundraising Project Management (e.g. PMP, CFRE).

2. Experience in working with NGOs, UN agencies, or CSR divisions of corporates.

3. Experience in public-private partnerships or impact funding.

Skills & Competencies:

1. Strong knowledge of CSR regulations (e.g., Indian Companies Act Section 135).

2. Excellent communication and negotiation skills.

3. Strong understanding of donor landscape (CSR, international donors, foundations).

4. Proposal writing and budgeting proficiency.

5. Ability to build and maintain high-level stakeholder relationships.

6. Familiarity with project management tools and reporting standards.

Age Limit : The candidates should not be less than 18 years and not more than 62 years as on 01-01-2025

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://recruitment-ssa.assam.gov.in/scefss/ from 9th July 2025 to 23rd July 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here