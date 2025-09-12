Applications are invited for recruitment of various academic positions or career in Gauhati University Assam in 2025.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of JRF / Project Associate and Guest Faculty in Bodo Department in 2025.

Name of post : JRF / Project Associate II

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Engineering betalain biosynthetic DOPA dioxygenase to develop a bio-colorant Production technology

Salary: As per existing DBT guidelines for JRF or non-JRF.

Qualifications:

M.Sc. in Biotechnology/Biochemistry/relevant qualifying subject with at least 60% marks in the exam.

B. Tech in Biotechnology with at least 60% marks in the qualifying exam.

NET/GATE or similar accredited national level tests for JRF OR 2 years of work experience

Desirable: Experience of working in R&D projects for not less than 2 years in molecular biology or enzyme immobilisation or protein chemistry with a strong motivation for working in structural biology.

Age: Below 28 years on Sept. 18, 2025

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Bodo

No. of posts : 2

Salary: As per Gauhati University rules

Qualifications: As per UGC norms with NET/SET. Preference will be given to the retired persons.

Selection Procedure :

For the post of JRF/ Project Associate II, candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 18th September 2025 from 2 PM in Conference Room (First floor), Dept of Biotechnology, Gauhati University.

For the post of Guest Faculty in Bodo, candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 15th September 2025 at 11:00 AM at the Bodo Department, Gauhati University

How to apply :

Candidates may bring all original testimonials along with self-attested duplicate copy, application and CV at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2