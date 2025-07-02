Applications are invited for recruitment of 33 vacant positions or career in CSIR NEIST Jorhat Assam in 2025.

CSIR – North East Institute of Science & Technology (CSIR NEIST) Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Personnel under various projects in 2025. North East Institute of Science and Technology, Jorhat, Assam is a constituent establishment of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), New Delhi. It has been engaged in multidisciplinary R&D work relevant to the country in general and North Eastern Region in particular. The CSIR- North East Institute of Science and Technology, formerly(RRL) , Jorhat was established in the year 1961. This is one of the multidisciplinary laboratories of Council of Scientific & Industrial Research(CSIR) under its Chemical Science Group of laboratories. Its major thrust of R&D activities has been to develop indigeneous technologies by utilising the immense natural wealth of India. The North Eastern Region of the country being bestowed with an abundance of material resources like petroleum, natural Gas, Minerals, Tea as well as aromatic and Medicinal plants and hence the laboratories was targeted to undertake research for development of Know-How for a wide a range of industries and extension works. Over the years, the laboratory has generated more than 100 technologies in the areas of Agrotechnology, Biological and Oil Field Chemicals of which about 40% were of commercial success culminating in setting up of various industries through out the country. The laboratory also developed expertise in the areas like Natural Products Chemistry, drug and drug intermediates, VSK cement, Plant Technology, Agro-technologies, Petroleum Microbiology and Petrochemicals, Crude oil transportation, Paper and Paper Products, beneficiation Chemicals, ecology and environmental studies, Geotechnical investigations, foundation design engineering, soil and building materials etc. The annual turn over of the products produced with RRL technologies within the country is estimated to be Rs. 110 crores.

Name of post : Project Staff

No. of posts : 33

Eligibility Criteria : As per CSIR NEIST norms

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews altogether from 25th July 2025 to 31st July 2025. Time is from 9 AM onwards. The venue is in CSIR – North East Institute of Science & Technology, Jorhat-785006, Assam

How to apply :

Applicants may apply online for the above posts through the website https://neist.res.in/prostaff/

Last date for submission of application through online is 15th July 2025 up to 2 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here