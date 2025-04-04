Applications are invited for recruitment of 27 vacant non-teaching positions or career in NIT Silchar Assam in 2025.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of various non-teaching posts or career on direct recruitment, deputation and contract basis in 2025.

Name of posts :

Registrar

Librarian

Assistant Registrar

Hindi Officer

Superintendent

Junior Hindi Translator

Senior Technician

Technician

Junior Assistant

Security Officer (Contract)

Assistant Security Officer (Contract)

No. of posts :

Registrar : 1

Librarian : 1

Assistant Registrar : 1

Hindi Officer : 1

Superintendent : 1

Junior Hindi Translator : 1

Senior Technician : 3

Technician : 4

Junior Assistant : 7

Senior Assistant : 3

Security Officer (Contract) : 1

Assistant Security Officer (Contract) : 3

Eligibility Criteria :

Registrar :

Officers under the Central / State Governments / Universities / Recognized Research Institutes or Institute of national importance or Govt. laboratory or PSU.

Education Qualification: Masters’ degree with at [east 55% Marks or its equivalent grade ‘B’ in the

UGC 7 point scale from a recognized University / Institute.

Experience:

i. Holding analogous post

ii. At least 15 years’ experience as Assistant Professor in the AGP of 7000.00 and above or with 8 years of service in the AGP of Rs. 8000.00 and above including as Associate Professor along with 3 years’ experience in educational administration, or

iii. Comparable experience in research establishment and /or other institutions of higher education, or

iv. 15 years of administrative experience, of which 8 years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post in the GP of Rs. 7600.00 or above

Librarian :

Education Qualification: Master’s Degree in Library Science/ information Science/Documentation

with CGPA of 6.5 in 10 points scale or at least 60% marks or its equivalent grade of ‘B’ in the UGC seven point scale and a consistently good academic record set out in these regulation’s

Experience:

i. Holding analogous post

ii. At least ten years’ experience as a Deputy Librarian in the library of technical University, educational institute of national importance, or any other large technical library at least 3 years being spent on a post in PB – 4 ( Rs. 37400 – 67000/- ) with GP of Rs. 8700/- or an equivalent post

iii. Experience (supported with evidence) of innovative Library service and commitment for computerization of library

Assistant Registrar :

Master’s degree in any discipline with at least 55% marks or its equivalent Grade in the CGPA / UGC point scale with good academic record from a recognized University / Institute.

OR

Employees serving as Superintendent (SG-I) / Private Secretary (NFG) in PB2, GP of Rs.5400/- with at least two years regular service or Superintendent (SG-II) / Private Secretary (NFG) in PB-2 GP of Rs.4800/- with at least five years regular service with Master’s degree

Hindi Officer :

Education Qualification:

Master’s degree of a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level

OR

Master’s degree of a recognized University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level

OR

Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

OR

Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as a medium of a examination at the degree level;

OR

Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi and English as compulsory or elective subjects or either of the two as a medium of examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at the degree level

Experience:

Three years’ experience of using/applying terminology (terminological work) in Hindi and translation work from English to Hindi or vice-versa, preferably of technical or scientific literature under Central/State Governments/ Autonomous Body/Statutory Organizations/PSUs/Universities or recognized research or educational institutions;

OR

Three years’ experience of teaching in Hindi and English or research in Hindi or English under Central/ State Governments/ Autonomous Body/Statutory Organizations/PSUs/Universities or recognized research or educational institutions

Superintendent :

i. First Class Bachelor’s Degree or its equivalent from a recognized University or Institute in any discipline

OR

Master’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or Institute with at least 50% marks or equivalent grade

ii. Knowledge of Computer applications viz., Word processing, Spread Sheet

Junior Hindi Translator :

i) Master’s degree of a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level

OR

Master’s degree of a recognized University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination

OR

Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of a examination at the degree level;

OR

Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of a examination at the degree level;

OR

Master’s Degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi and English as compulsory or elective subjects or either of the two as a medium of examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at degree level

ii) Recognized Diploma or Certificate course in translation from Hindi to English & vice versa or two years’ experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa in Central or State Government office, including Government of India Undertaking

Senior Technician :

Senior secondary (10+2) with Science from a Government recognized board with at least 60% marks

OR

Senior secondary (10+2) from a Government recognized board with at least 50% marks and ITI Course of one year or higher duration in appropriate trade

OR

Secondary (10) with at least 60% marks and ITI Certificate of 2 years duration in appropriate trade

OR

Diploma in Engineering of three year’s duration in relevant field from a Government recognized Polytechnic / Institute

Technician :

Senior secondary (10+2) with Science from a Government recognized board with at least 60% marks

OR

Senior secondary (10+2) from a Government recognized board with atleast 50% marks and ITI Course of one year or higher duration in appropriate trade

OR

Secondary (10) with at least 60% marks and ITI Certificate of 2 years duration in appropriate trade

OR

Diploma in Engineering of three year’s duration in relevant field from a Government recognized Polytechnic / Institute

Junior Assistant : Senior secondary (10+2) from a recognized board with a minimum Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. and proficiency in Computer Word Processing and Spread Sheet

Senior Assistant : Senior secondary (10+2) from a recognized board with a minimum Typing speed of 35 w p m. and proficiency in Computer Word Processing and Spread Sheet

Security Officer (Contract) :

1. Bachelor degree from a recognized university/Institute which 5 years’ experience in supervising position in Army/Central paramilitary forces in Govt organization/ Educational / Private Organization.

2. Preference will be given to the persons who have served in the Army/Central paramilitary Forces or such uniformed services and possessing a valid Arms License

3. Physical fitness Certificate as per the Armed forces standard.

Assistant Security Officer (Contract) :

1. 10 +2 qualification from a recognized college/Institute which 5 years’ experience in supervising position in Army/Central paramilitary forces in Govt organization/ Educational / Private Organization.

2. Preference will be given to the persons who have served in the Army/Central paramilitary Forces or such uniformed services and possessing a valid Arms License.

3. Physical fitness Certificate as per the Armed forces standard

How to apply :

For the posts of Security Officer (Contract) and Assistant Security Officer (Contract), candidates may send their application along with the relevant documents (self attested) (viz educational qualification, experience certificate, Age proof certificate, Pension Payment Order etc.) & transaction slip for the fees deposited to “The Assistant Registrar, Establishment Section, National Institute of Technology Silchar, Silchar, Assam – 788 010”. Last date of receipt of application is 21-04-2025 up to 1700 hours. Application fees of Rs. 500.00 for each applicant be paid directly through online payment SB Collect portal at State Bank of India (https://www.onlinesbi.com)

For the rest of the posts, candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website http://recruitment.nits.ac.in/staff/. The last date of receipt of online application is 08-05-2025 till

05:00 pm (IST). The hard copy of the application along with relevant documents should be sent through speed post in A4 size envelope super scribing “Application for the Post of ” on top of the envelope to the following address- The Registrar, National Institute of Technology Silchar, P. O.- NIT Silchar, Cachar, Assam – 788 010. The hard copies should be sent on or before 23-05-2025. Non – refundable application fees of Rs. 1,500.00 for UR/OBC/EWS candidates & Rs. 750.00 for SC/ST/PWBD candidates to be paid directly through online payment SB Collect portal at State Bank of India (https://www.onlinesbi.com).

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2