Applications are invited for recruitment of 20 vacant teaching positions or career in SSUHS Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Lecturers in 2025. Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS), Guwahati, Assam, India came into being in 2009 as per The Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences Act, 2007. The Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences is the only Health Sciences University in the North Eastern Region with its jurisdiction to the whole of Assam. The university is an affiliating university and has jurisdiction all over Assam. It is also in research work. Presently, there are 47 affiliated institutions under this university.

Name of posts :

Lecturer (ICU/ Anaesthesia and Critical Care/ OT Technology)

Lecturer (Cardiac Care Technology/ Trauma and Emergency/ Dialysis)

Lecturer (Physiotherapy)

Lecturer (Medical Laboratory Technology/ Blood Bank)

Lecturer (Physics)

No. of posts :

Lecturer (ICU/ Anaesthesia and Critical Care/ OT Technology) : 5

Lecturer (Cardiac Care Technology/ Trauma and Emergency/ Dialysis) : 5

Lecturer (Physiotherapy) : 2

Lecturer (Medical Laboratory Technology/ Blood Bank) : 4

Lecturer (Physics) : 4

Eligibility Criteria : Postgraduate Degree with 55% marks or equivalent grade in relevant subject from recognized University. Ph.D. will get preference.

Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month

Age Limit : Candidates must below 40 years as on 01-01-2025.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in plain paper with supporting documents along with a Bank Draft of Rs.1000/- (Rupees one thousand) only drawn in favour of “Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences” payable at SBI, GMC Branch, Guwahati.”

The applications must reach the Registrar, SRIMANTA SANKARADEVA UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES, NARAKASUR HILLTOP, BHANGAGARH, GUWAHATI-781032, ASSAM

Last date for receipt of applications is 9th July 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here