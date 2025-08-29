Applications are invited for recruitment of 18 vacant positions or career in SBMS College Sualkuchi Assam in 2025.

Sualkuchi Budram Madhab Satradhikar (SBMS) College, Sualkuchi, Assam is inviting applications in 2025 from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Head and Assistant Professor of 4 Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) B.A. B.Ed & B.Sc. B.Ed.

Name of post : Head of the Department (Professor in Education or Associate Professor in Education)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i. Post Graduate degree in Sciences or Mathematics or Social Sciences or Commerce or Languages

ii. M.Ed.

iii. Ph.D.in Education

iv. Ten Years of teaching experience in a teacher education institution for Professor and eight years for Associate Professor

v. Any other relevant qualification prescribed by the University Grants Commission for these categories of posts

Desirable : Diploma or Degree in Educational Administration or Leadership

Name of post : Assistant Professor –in Liberal Discipline and Pedagogy

No. of posts : 11

Discipline wise vacancies :

History : 1

Political Science : 1

Economics : 1

Assamese / English : 1

Communicative Skills in English : 1

Communicative Skills in MIL : 1

Maths : 1

Physics : 1

Chemistry : 1

Zoology/ Life Sciences/ Bio Science : 1

Botany/ Life Sciences/ Bio Science : 1

Qualification :

i. Post Graduate Degree in subject concerned with minimum 55% marks.

ii. B.Ed. degree with minimum 55% marks

iii. NET/SLET/Ph.D in the concerned subjects as prescribed by the UGC

Desirable:

i. M.Ed or M.Ed. with Specialisation

ii. Ph. D in Education

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Educational Studies

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

i. Post Graduate Degree in Education (M.Ed.) with minimum 55% marks or its equivalent grade

ii. NET/SLET/Ph.D.in Education

Desirable : Master’s degree in Psychology or Philosophy or Sociology or their allied subjects

Name of post : Health & Physical Education

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master of Physical Education (M.P.Ed.) with minimum 55% marks or its equivalent grade

Name of post : Career Guidance & Counselling

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Appropriate qualification in Guidance and Counselling

Salary : Negotiable

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format along with relevant documents to the Principal, Sualkuchi Budram Madhab Satradhikar College, Kanchan Nagar, Sualkuchi, Assam ,

PIN – 781103

Last date for receipt of applications is 8th September 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here