Applications are invited for recruitment of 60 vacant positions or career in AESRB Assam in 2025.

Assam Engineering Service Recruitment Board (AESRB) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Professors (Technical & Non-Technical) in Government Engineering Colleges of Assam in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Technical)

No. of posts : 54

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil Engineering : 24 Mechanical Engineering : 15 Electrical Engineering : 5 Chemical Engineering : 6 Instrumentation Engineering : 3 Computer Application : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

(i) For Sl. No.1 to Sl. No.5:B.E./B. Tech./B.S. (4-year Degree course) and M.E./M. Tech./M.S. or integrated M. Tech in relevant branch with First Class or equivalent in any one of the degrees.

(ii) For Sl. No.6:

B.E./B. Tech./B.S. (4-year Degree course) and M.E./M. Tech./M.S. or integrated M. Tech in relevant branch with First Class or equivalent in any one of the degrees.

OR

B.E./B. Tech. and MCA with First Class or equivalent in any one of the two degrees.

OR

Graduation of three years’ duration with Mathematics as a compulsory subject and MCA with First Class or equivalent with 2 years of teaching/research/industrial experience after acquiring degree of MCA.

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Technical) (Mathematics)

No. of posts : 6

Qualification:

The qualification shall be as per the UGC Notification No. F.1-2/2017(EC/PS) dated 18th July, 2018 and UGC guidelines issued from time to time

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website http://www.aesrb.in/

The last date of submission of online application along with requisite fees is 22.04.2025.

Application Fees :

Applicants shall have to pay application fees of Rs.250.00 (For General candidates) and Rs.150.00 (For OBC candidates) through the payment gateway provided in the on-line portal only in the website of AESRB except BPL and PwBD candidates. Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) are exempted from payment of application fee as per provision of the Assam Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Vacancies in Services and Posts) (Amendment) Act, 2024.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2