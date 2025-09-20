Arunachal Jobs 2025 Rajiv Gandhi University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching posts or jobs in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh in 2025.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates in 2025 for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Teaching Assistants to teach B.A B.Ed (ITEP) in the Department of Education.

Name of post : Teaching Assistant (BA BEd ITEP programme)

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

Economics : 1

English : 1

Qualification :

1. Post Graduate Degree in Concerned Subject with Minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade.

2. B.Ed. Degree with Minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade.

3. National Eligibility Test or State Level Eligibility Test or Doctor of Philosophy in Education or in the concerned subject as prescribed by the University Grants Commission for these categories of Posts.

Desirable:

i).M.Ed. or M.Ed with Specialisation

ii).Ph.D in Education

Salary : Consolidated salary of Rs. 1000/- per class to maximum of Rs.35,000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 23.09.2025 from 2.30 p.m. onwards. The venue is in the Chamber of Head Department of Education , Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply :

Candidates may report for the interview with all original Documents (Academic: Class-X to highest degree and Aadhar card, Social category certificate, if applicable or any other relevant certificate),two sets of photocopies and recent passport size photograph for verification of

documents and registration for interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here