Applications are invited for recruitment of 23 vacant positions in ADA in 2025.

Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Personnel in 2025. The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), under the Department of Defence Research and Development (DR&D) of India’s Ministry of Defence, came into being in Bangalore in 1984 to oversee the development of the India’s Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) programme. It has developed the Tejas and is developing the Tejas Mk 2, TEDBF and AMCA. ADA has established advanced state of the art computing centre with several powerful equipments and software. ADA has developed specialised software in the fields of computer-aided design (CAD), computer-aided engineering (CAE), computer-aided manufacturing (CAM), avionics, systems, independent validation and verification, flight simulation. The spin-off benefits of the research and development is realised with help of commercial partnership with leading multi-national companies such as Boeing, Airbus, IBM, Dassault Systèmes, Parametric Technology Corporation (PTC).

Name of post :

Project Admin Assistant (PAA)

Project Senior Admin Assistant (PSAA)

Project Admin Officer (PAO)

Project Technical Assistant (PTA)

Project Senior Technical Assistant (PSTA)

No. of posts :

Project Admin Assistant (PAA) : 9

Project Senior Admin Assistant (PSAA) : 6

Project Admin Officer (PAO) : 4

Project Technical Assistant (PTA) : 2

Project Senior Technical Assistant (PSTA) : 2

Eligibility Criteria : As per Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) norms

How to apply :

All candidates must apply for the intended post online through the link: https://www.ada.gov.in (under recruitment/ADV-132) by first registering their basic details.

CLOSING DATE & TIME OF SUBMISSION OF APPLICATION ON ADA WEB SITE : 1700 Hrs on 13th June 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here