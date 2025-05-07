Applications are invited for recruitment of 135 vacant positions or career in AAI in 2025.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Apprentices in Eastern Region in 2025. Airports Authority of India (AAI) (Schedule – ‘A’ Miniratna Category-1 Public Sector Enterprise) came into being under an Act of Parliament on 1st April, 1995 by merging erstwhile National Airports Authority and International Airports Authority of India. The merger gave birth to a single organization with the responsibility of creating, upgrading, maintaining and managing civil aviation infrastructure both on the ground and air space in the country.

Name of post : Apprentice

No. of posts : 135

Discipline wise vacancies :

Graduate : 42

Diploma : 47

ITI Trade (Computer Operator & Programming Assistant, Electrical, Mechanic, Electronics) : 46

Qualification :

Graduate & Diploma: Candidates should possess full time (regular) four years

degree or three years (regular) diploma in Engineering in any of the abovementioned streams, recognized by AICTE, GOI.

ITI Trade: Candidates should possess ITI/NCVT certificate of the above-mentioned trades from institutes recognized by AICTE, GOI.

Monthly Stipend :

Graduate : Rs. 15000/-

Diploma : Rs. 12000/-

ITI Trade (Computer Operator & Programming Assistant, Electrical, Mechanic, Electronics) : Rs. 9000/-

Age limit: Maximum Age is 26 years as on 31 / 03 /2025. ((Relaxation in upper age limit for categories like SC/ST/OBC/PWBD etc. as per Govt. of India guidelines is applicable)

How to apply :

The interested candidates must apply through BOAT/RDAT’s web portal https://nats.education.gov.in (graduate/diploma apprentices) and https://www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in (for ITI Trade) by finding establishment Airports Authority of India –RHQ ER, Kolkata (EWBPNC000015) and click the apply button in the next page. After successful application, the message “Successfully applied for the training position. Based on availability, you will be contacted by the establishment” altogether will appear.

Last date of application: 31/05/2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here